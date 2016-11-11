Nov 11 Hungary's OTP Bank says in earrings report:

* Net profit 69.8 bln forints (fcast 54.4 billion) versus 3.7 bln forint loss yr ago

* Operating profit down 10 pct y/y, 86.6 bln forints in Q3 vs 96.5 bln forints in Q3 2015

* Total revenue down 3 pct, expenditures up 4 pct

* Net interest margin 4.80 pct vs 5.09 pct yr ago

* Risk costs plummet 78 pct y/y, to 12.8 bln forints from 58.2 bln in Q3 2015

* Non-performing loan ratio falls to 15.8 percent versus 19.2 percent yr ago

* Coverage of non-performing loans with risk provisions 95 pct vs 89.1 pct yr ago

* Loan book broadly unchanged, deposits also broadly flat from yr ago

* Capital adequacy ratio 15.7 pct vs 16.5 pct yr ago Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marton Dunai)