BRIEF-Howard Bancorp Inc prices upsized public offering of common stock
Nov 11 State Bank Of India
* State Bank of India says 29,176 ATMs of State Bank Of India (SBI) is up and functioning, rest are expected to be operational by Saturday
* SBI information on ATM functioning Source text: SBI says: "29,176 ATMs of State Bank of India (SBI) is up and functioning, rest are expected to be operational by Tomorrow"
* Omers commits to invest US$1 billion in allied world transaction with Fairfax
* Dollar up for 2nd day, claws back more of its recent losses