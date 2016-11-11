Nov 11Getin Noble Bank SA :

* Reported on Thursday Q3 net loss of 26.5 million zlotys ($6.61 million) versus profit of 41.0 million zlotys year ago

* Q3 net interest income 328.9 million zlotys versus 300.7 million zlotys year ago

* Q3 net fee and commission income 28.9 million zlotys versus 82.1 million zlotys year ago

* Q3 net impairment allowances on financial assets and off-balance sheet provisions of 188.3 million zlotys versus 127.8 million zlotys year ago

* Say Q3 net result was impacted by higher by 56.1 million zlotys write-down of assets

($1 = 4.0078 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)