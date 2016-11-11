Nov 11 Artifex Mundi SA:

* Said on Thursday that the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) resolved to admit to trade the company's 90,000 series A2 shares, 6.4 mln of series B shares, 0.5 mln series C shares and 500,000 rights to series C shares

* All the shares and the rights have the nominal value of 0.01 zloty per share

* The company has also completed the public subscription of series B and C shares in which it sold 3.9 mln of series B shares and subscribed 0.5 mln of series C shares

