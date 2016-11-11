UPDATE 1-Shell set to sell $3 bln North Sea assets to Chrysaor
* To be announced within days, several banking sources say (Adds details, background)
MILAN Nov 11 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
** European shares edge higher, STOXX up 0.3 pct
** Utilities bounce back but Innogy results disappoint
** Stronger than expected Allianz update buoys financials
** But miners slump after strong run; healthcare slips
** PostNL among top fallers after rejected takeover offer
** Oil stocks weakened as supply overhang worries resurface (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
* To be announced within days, several banking sources say (Adds details, background)
* Former CEO has denied earlier knowledge of cheating (Recasts, adds prosecution quote, background)
* Capital City Bank Group announces new board members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: