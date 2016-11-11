Nov 11 Euro Disney SCA :

* Announced on Thursday, FY revenue 1.28 billion euros ($1.40 billion) versus 1.37 billion euros year ago

* FY EBITDA loss of 34 million euros versus profit of 141 million euros year ago

* FY net loss of 858 million euros versus 102 million euros year ago

* FY theme parks attendance 13.4 million versus 14.8 million year ago

* In November, The Walt Disney Company agreed to waive two years of royalty and management fees to provide the Group additional liquidity

Source text: bit.ly/2fopFiE Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)