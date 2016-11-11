BRIEF-Beijer Electronics Q4 net still in red, slashes dividend
* Says board of directors is proposing a dividend of 0 sek per share (1.25)
Nov 11 Caltagirone Editore SpA :
* Reported on Thursday Q3 total revenue 34.4 million euros ($37.44 million) versus 38.5 million euros a year ago
* Q3 net loss 2.9 million euros versus profit 1.5 million euros a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9187 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says board of directors is proposing a dividend of 0 sek per share (1.25)
Jan 27 Israeli police questioned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday for the third time this month as part of a criminal investigation into abuse of office, Israeli media reported.
* Says signs agreement with Arsenal and continues its revised product strategy