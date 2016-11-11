UPDATE 1-Shell set to sell $3 bln North Sea assets to Chrysaor
* To be announced within days, several banking sources say (Adds details, background)
Nov 11 Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG :
* 9-month consolidated net result 179.8 million euros ($195.60 million) vs 201.8 million euros year ago
* Still expects FY group result of more than 220 million euros
Source text - bit.ly/2eOW9o4
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9192 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To be announced within days, several banking sources say (Adds details, background)
* Former CEO has denied earlier knowledge of cheating (Recasts, adds prosecution quote, background)
* Capital City Bank Group announces new board members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: