UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 11Fota SA w upadlosci ukladowej :
* Reported on Thursday 9-month revenue of 55.9 million zlotys ($13.77 million) versus 99.2 million zlotys year ago
* 9-month net loss of 24.1 million zlotys versus loss of 33.0 million zlotys year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 4.0610 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources