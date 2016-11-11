UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 11 Nordic Capital:
* Cidron Disco S.à r.l (Cidron), a company ultimately owned by Nordic Capital Fund VII, sold 9 mln shares in Tokmanni Group Plc, corresponding to about 15.29 pct of all shares and votes in Tokmanni
* Sale price in the share sale was 8.30 euros per share
* Gross sales proceeds of share sale amounted to 74.7 million euros ($81.11 million)
* After share sale, Cidron owns 17,952,301 shares in Tokmanni
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9210 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources