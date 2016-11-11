Nov 11 Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV :

* Said on Thursday it had signed the necessary documents to acquire the FRIMAX portfolio

* The portfolio is integrated by three industrial properties located in the State of Mexico with 623,529 sqm of gross leasable area once the construction is concluded

* The acquisition price is 6.72 billion Mexican pesos ($318.7 million), which will be paid assuming debt for 799 million pesos when the fully stabilized asset is contributed to the FIBRA

