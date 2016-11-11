Mainland Chinese firms expand property footprint in Hong Kong, set to fuel price rises
* Chinese companies snap up 29 pct of new land in past 2 years
Nov 11 Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV :
* Said on Thursday it had signed the necessary documents to acquire the FRIMAX portfolio
* The portfolio is integrated by three industrial properties located in the State of Mexico with 623,529 sqm of gross leasable area once the construction is concluded
* The acquisition price is 6.72 billion Mexican pesos ($318.7 million), which will be paid assuming debt for 799 million pesos when the fully stabilized asset is contributed to the FIBRA
Source text: bit.ly/2eo2xEa
Further company coverage:
($1 = 21.0852 Mexican pesos) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Chinese companies snap up 29 pct of new land in past 2 years
Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open on Friday.
Activist Investor Elliott Says Welcomes The Opportunity To Participate In Alliance Trust