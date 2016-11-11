Nov 11 Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV :

* Said on Thursday it had acquired a plot of land with an area of 43,607 sqm in Guadalajara's Metropolitan Area, for a price of 440 million Mexican pesos ($21.0 million)

* To develop a mixed-use (retail, offices and hotel) property with a gross leasable area of 105,000 sqm, plus 225 hotel rooms

* This project, once concluded, is expected to generate an annual net operating income of 492.5 million pesos

Source text: bit.ly/2ePlFd5

Further company coverage:

($1 = 20.9690 Mexican pesos) (Gdynia Newsroom)