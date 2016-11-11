UPDATE 4-Toshiba to sell part of chip business, puts overseas nuclear ops under review
* Selling some assets, looking at other steps to boost capital
Nov 11 J.C. Penney Company Inc :
* J C Penney reports a $39 million increase in operating income for the third quarter 2016; a 140 basis point rate improvement over the prior year
* Q3 loss per share of $0.22
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms its full year earnings and $1 billion EBITDA guidance
* says for Q3, gross margin was 37.2 % of sales, a 10 basis point decline compared to same period last year
* sees 2016 gross margin to now be flat versus 2015
* Q3 total net sales $2,857 million versus $2,897 million last year
* says comparable sales were down 0.8% for Q3
* FY comparable store sales expected to now increase 1% to 2%
* qtrly adjusted loss per share of $0.21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
