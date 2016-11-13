UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 14 Ama Group Ltd
* Acquisitions will be funded using existing cash resources
* AMA group - expects incremental revenue of $26.9 million from the deal
* Expects incremental ebitda of $2.4 million from the deal
* Acquisition of additional accident repair centres
* Anticipated consideration for the deal $4.7 million
* Have plans to open a number of greenfield sites; initially agreed to open two new sites Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources