Nov 14 Concent Holding AB (publ) :

* Says has signed an agreement for the sale of the Barents Centre, a building next to IKEA in Haparanda

* The buyer is a group investors with Finnish entrepreneurs Erkki Hanhirova and Jarmo Viitala as main owners

* The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price Source text for Eikon:

