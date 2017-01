Nov 14 Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS :

* Said on Friday that Jan-Oct sales value at total 5.07 billion lira ($1.56 billion) (excluding VAT) with the sale of 6,697 units

* October sales value at 899.1 million lira (excluding VAT) with the sale of 864 units

($1 = 3.2599 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)