* Announced on Saturday that on Nov. 11, 2016 it has received information that on Oct. 12, 2016 co's inactive subsidiary - EUROMALL d.o.o. (formerly ISA Hardware d.o.o.) (Zagreb, Croatia) has been finally deregistered from the proper registry

* On Nov. 11, 2016 it has received information that on Nov. 4 its inactive unit, PTUE IT-MAX, (Minsk, Belarus), has been finally deregistered from the proper registry

* This was a result of the company's application made under the restructuring actions started in 2015 in order to decrease administrative expenses

* Closure of the units will not have any impact on the company's operations

