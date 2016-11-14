Nov 14 Eurona Wireless Telecom SA :

* Said on Friday to propose new share issue of 4.2 million shares worth a total of 10.9 million euros ($11.8 million)including 1.6 euros per share of premium

* Proposes to exchange the shares to compensate various credits

* The nominal value of the issue is 4.2 million euros

($1 = 0.9270 euros)