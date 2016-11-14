Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 14 Parrot SA :
* Q3 revenue 58.4 million euros ($62.98 million) versus 77.8 million euros year ago
* Q3 net loss group share 26.3 million euros versus profit 6.1 million euros year ago
* Q3 EBITDA loss of 14.9 million euros versus profit of 9.1 million euros year ago
* Expects Q4 revenue of around 100 million euros Source text: bit.ly/2eS4e8x Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9273 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)