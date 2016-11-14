Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 14 Korbank SA :
* Reported on Saturday Q3 revenue of 2.0 million zlotys ($488,806.33) versus 2.2 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net loss was 145,969 zlotys versus profit 286,795 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 4.0916 zlotys)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)