UPDATE 2-Toshiba reckoning looms with chip decision, nuclear hole unresolved
* Expected to offer estimate of charge on US nuclear business Friday
Nov 14 - - Poland's Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told the Rzeczpospolita newspaper that up to several dozen thousand jobs will be created in Poland next year because of Brexit as companies located in the UK relocate human resources, IT, accounting, and risk and data management functions to Poland.
- Morawiecki said British firms were unlikely to relocate their headquarters to Poland, however, as Poland is not one of the 19 of 28 European Union member nations which use the euro currency.
Source link: (bit.ly/2fLS5nj)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; editing by Jason Neely)
* Expected to offer estimate of charge on US nuclear business Friday
Jan 26 Digital Bridge Holdings LLC, a firm that invests in data centers, has agreed to acquire Vantage Data Centers Management Co LLC from buyout firm Silver Lake Partners for well over $1 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, Jan 26 Starbucks' coffee shops are suffering from a feared consequence of the mobile revolution: the digital world can dump an avalanche of orders in a short period of time, creating delays and lines that scare away customers.