Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 14B+S Banksysteme AG :
* Said on Sunday Q1 2016/17 revenue of 1.590 million euros ($1.72 million) vs 1.608 million euros year ago
* Q1 operating income of 1.776 million euros, 70,000 euros higher than in the same quarter of previous year
* Q1 operating results (EBIT) of -155,000 euros (Q1 2015/16: -7,000 euros) and EBITDA of -1,000 euros (Q1 2015/16: +127,000 euros)
* Is aiming, as planned, for a positive result for the current financial year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9260 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)