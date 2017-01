Nov 14 Terna Energy SA :

* To cooperate with European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and Piraeus Bank for issuance of 60 million euros ($64.53 million) bond

* The bond will be covered by 50 million euros from EBRD and by 10 million euros from Piraeus Bank

* The bond will be used to finance part of Terna Energy's investment program for the development of facilities for Renewable Energy Sources in Greece

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9298 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)