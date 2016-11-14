Nov 14 Enerplus Corp :

* Narrowing its 2016 liquids production guidance range to 43,000 - 44,000 barrels per day

* Enerplus announces third quarter 2016 results and preliminary 2017 outlook

* Q3 loss per share C$0.42

* Q3 production averaged 92,077 BOE per day, with 42,598 barrels per day of liquids

* Reaffirming its 2016 annual average production guidance of 93,000 BOE per day

* Sees preliminary 2017 capital budget of $400 million

* Projecting 2017 North Dakota production growth of 25% and total company liquids growth of approximately 15%

* Increased 2017 crude oil hedge protection to 17,500 barrels per day