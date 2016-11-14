BRIEF-Jounce Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering
* says pricing of its initial public offering of 6.3 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share
Nov 14 Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd
* Temasek Holdings - holds share stake of 21.2 million shares in IHS Markit Ltd
* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd takes share stake of 1.34 million shares in AC Immune Ltd - sec filing
* Temasek Holdings - takes share stake of 350,159 adss in Ctrip.Com International
* Temasek holdings - change in holdings are as of september 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of june 30, 2016
Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2g728HI
Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2aXrguE
* says pricing of its initial public offering of 6.3 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share
* Expected to offer estimate of charge on US nuclear business Friday
ST. LOUIS, Jan 26 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private-sector coal miner, can begin seeking creditor votes for a plan to cut $5 billion of debt and exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a U.S. bankruptcy judge said on Thursday.