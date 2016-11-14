Nov 14 Opexa Therapeutics Inc

* Quarterly loss per share $0.28

* Opexa Therapeutics Inc reports qtrly option revenue $726,291 versus $726,291 last year

* Believes has sufficient liquidity to support current activities in winding down Abili-T trial and for general operations

* Expects that additional restructuring will occur by year-end - sec filing