Nov 14 Gfk SE :

* Overall, 9-month sales totaled 1,077.0 million euros ($1.16 billion) (previous year: 1,118.6 million euros)

* 9-month adjusted operating income totaled 101.1 million euros, which reflects a margin of 9.4 percent in comparison with 10.6 percent in the same period of the previous year

* Market conditions are set to remain challenging for Gfk in the fourth quarter of the year

* Expects a continuation of the sales development also during the fourth quarter and a margin below the previous year's level

* Expects a significant sales decline for the full year in the Consumer Experiences sector

* Gfk will not be utilizing the investment level of around 180 million euros originally budgeted for 2016 in full (2015: around 137 million euros). The group now expects to use around 130 million euros of this figure