Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 14 DNA Oy
* Says preliminary price range in planned IPO is 9.85 - 11.15 euros per share
* Says implied market capitalization of company based on price range is approximately 1.30 - 1.47 billion euros, assuming that gross proceeds of 50 euros million are raised in the from the offering of new shares Source text for Eikon: (Helsinki Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)