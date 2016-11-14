PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 14 IHS Markit Ltd
* Sees FY 2016 revenue trending slightly below range of $2.735 billion to $2.765 billion
* IHS Markit reaffirms 2016 guidance, provides 2017 guidance
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.02 to $2.08
* For year ending november 30, 2016, IHS Markit expects revenue trending slightly below range of $2.735 billion to $2.765 billion
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $3.49 billion to $3.56 billion
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.04, revenue view $3.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.75, revenue view $2.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 26 U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States needs more submarines but he wants to buy them at a lower cost, resuming his push to get defense contractors to cut the prices they charge the Pentagon.
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were steady on Friday and were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar held onto gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.