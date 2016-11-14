Nov 14 Liqtech International Inc

* Hunan Yonker agreed to purchase 4 million shares of common stock of co at $1.00 per share

* Entered into joint venture deal with Hunan Yonker Water (HYW) pursuant to which co and HYW agreed to set up a co in China - - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2fSz4lF] Further company coverage: