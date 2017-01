Nov 15 Coronation Fund Managers Ltd

* Assets under management of r599 billion, down 1.8 percent

* FY diluted headline earnings per share of 447.6 cents, down 13.3 pct

* Total dividend per share of 447 cents

* Revenue for current period declined by 9 pct to r4.0 billion (September 2015: r4.4 billion)

* Recent performance of our funds is encouraging and gives us confidence for years ahead