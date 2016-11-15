BRIEF-U.S. FDA confirms elevated levels of belladonna in certain homeopathic teething products
* Confirms elevated levels of belladonna in certain homeopathic teething products
Nov 15 Pierrel SpA :
* Reported on Monday 9-month revenue 9.6 million euros ($10.32 million) versus 11.8 million euros a year ago
* 9-month net profit of 6.4 million euros versus loss of 4.9 million euros a year ago
* 9-month net result benefits from non-recurring net profit from discountinued operations of 10.2 million euros
* Cuts FY 2016 and FY 2017 guidance
* Sees FY 2016 gross revenue 14.7 million euros (previously 15.9 million euros) and aggregated negative EBITDA of 1.0 million euros (previously positive EBITDA of 0.5 million euros)
* Sees FY 2017 gross revenue 15.6 million euros (previously 18.2 million euros) and aggregated positive EBITDA of 0.5 million euros (previously positive EBITDA of 1.3 million euros)
($1 = 0.9301 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 U.S. President Donald Trump said he had a "very good" phone call with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Friday and agreed to work to improve ties after a meeting between the two leaders was scrapped amid a dispute over funding Trump's planned border wall.
* Canopy Growth and Mettrum announce respective shareholder approvals of the plan of arrangement