Nov 15 Intermediate Capital Group

* H1 assets under management up 2 percent to 22.0 billion euros.

* Says group profit before tax of 126.2 million stg, driven by a strong period of capital gains.

* Says to pay interim ordinary dividend of 7.5 pence per share, up 4.2 percent.