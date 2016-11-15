UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 15 Marvipol SA :
* Reported on Monday Q3 revenue 312.9 million zlotys ($76.19 million) versus 109.4 million zlotys year ago
* Q3 operating profit 39.3 million zlotys versus 1.9 million zlotys year ago
* Q3 net profit 27.9 million zlotys versus loss of 429,000 year ago
* Managment assumes to achieve sales volume in 2016 similar to the volume achieved in 2015, which means 600 contracts
* Aims to reach sales volume similar to the one of 2015 mainly through stable sales of apartments at Central Park Ursynow as well as commercialization of two new investments - Riviera Park and Bemowo Residence
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 4.1068 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources