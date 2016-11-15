UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 15Netmedia SA :
* Reported on Monday Q3 revenue of 46.8 million zlotys ($11.44 million) versus 47.2 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit was 792,000 zlotys versus 1.8 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 4.0922 zlotys)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources