Nov 15 Intermediate Capital Group

* CEO says to clarify intentions around potential progressive dividend by year-end.

* Says looking into developing fund-of-fund, energy and distressed-debt products.

* Says sees some risk of recession in Britain.

* Says has opened a Luxembourg office to help ensure market access after Brexit, but bulk of operations will remain in London.