UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 15 Colian Holding SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported Q3 revenue of 235.5 million zlotys ($57.7 million) versus 217.0 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit was 15.2 million zlotys versus 16.3 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 4.0826 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources