UPDATE 1-Canada pension fund, U.S. buyout firms eye DH Corp
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
Nov 15Hyperion SA :
* Reported on Monday Q3 revenue of 5.6 million zlotys ($1.37 million) versus 9.4 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net loss was 3.9 million zlotys versus loss of 1.6 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 4.0855 zlotys)
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Nasdaq Inc no longer plans to charge additional fees to access key data essential for stock market operations following complaints of price gouging from other exchanges, trading firms and an industry trade group, according to a regulatory filing.
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)