UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 15 Wojas SA :
* Reported on Monday Q3 revenue of 52.4 million zlotys ($12.8 million) versus 48.0 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net loss was 1.5 million zlotys versus a loss of 1.7 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 results of the retail sales channel were negatively affected by warm September and therefore sales were partially moved to October
* In Q4 expects continuation of trends from H1 in retail sales channel and 10 pct growth in retail sales for 2016 compared to 2015
* In Q4 expects continuation of trends observed in 9-months in online sales channel and sees about 5 pct lower sales for 2016 compared to 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 4.0861 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources