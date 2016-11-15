Nov 15 Wojas SA :

* Reported on Monday Q3 revenue of 52.4 million zlotys ($12.8 million) versus 48.0 million zlotys a year ago

* Q3 net loss was 1.5 million zlotys versus a loss of 1.7 million zlotys a year ago

* Q3 results of the retail sales channel were negatively affected by warm September and therefore sales were partially moved to October

* In Q4 expects continuation of trends from H1 in retail sales channel and 10 pct growth in retail sales for 2016 compared to 2015

* In Q4 expects continuation of trends observed in 9-months in online sales channel and sees about 5 pct lower sales for 2016 compared to 2015

($1 = 4.0861 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)