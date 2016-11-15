BRIEF-SIGNALPATH RAISES $5 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING
* SAYS IT HAS RAISED $5 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jFNO6d)
Nov 15 Deutsche Wohnen CEO during conference call
* Says expects some construction subsidies by the German government given current market conditions
* Says priority in acquisitions is top quality in top locations, but there's very little of that around
* Says if you are in the right location like we are you have a good inflation hedge in case of rising interest rates and prices
* Says priority in acqusitions is possible privatisation, will hence buy more buildings from the 1990s Further company coverage:
* SAYS IT HAS RAISED $5 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jFNO6d)
NEW YORK, Jan 27 The U.S. Federal Reserve will stop reinvestments of its mortgage-backed securities holdings in April 2018 in an attempt to shrink its $4.2 trillion balance sheet that had ballooned from bond purchases to combat the last recession, Morgan Stanley analysts said on Friday.
BOGOTA, Jan 27 Colombia's central bank held its benchmark interest rate on Friday amid concerns over still-high inflation figures, even as economic growth estimates head downhill.