Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 15 Transtema Group AB :
* Said on Monday Transtema Group carried out listing change to Nasdaq First North
* First day of trading in the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North is November 21, 2016
* Trading in Transtema shares on AktieTorget will cease and last day of trading on AktieTorget is November 18, 2016
Source text: bit.ly/2f0vxR9
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)