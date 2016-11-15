BRIEF-SIGNALPATH RAISES $5 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING
* SAYS IT HAS RAISED $5 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jFNO6d)
Nov 15Grupa Emmerson SA :
* Reported on Monday Q3 revenue of 68,785 zlotys ($16,762) versus 79,279 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net loss was 281,612 zlotys versus loss 157,169 zlotys a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/2eW2Ils
Further company coverage:
($1 = 4.1037 zlotys)
* SAYS IT HAS RAISED $5 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jFNO6d)
NEW YORK, Jan 27 The U.S. Federal Reserve will stop reinvestments of its mortgage-backed securities holdings in April 2018 in an attempt to shrink its $4.2 trillion balance sheet that had ballooned from bond purchases to combat the last recession, Morgan Stanley analysts said on Friday.
BOGOTA, Jan 27 Colombia's central bank held its benchmark interest rate on Friday amid concerns over still-high inflation figures, even as economic growth estimates head downhill.