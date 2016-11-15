M&A boost helps European shares stay at one-year high
* But results at Daily Mail, Unilever disappoint (Adds details, closing prices)
Nov 15 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :
* Says cut 2016 outlook due to lower revenue from new drug launches which will now come in 2017 or 2018
* CEO says time to step away from carrying out large deals
* Says to present 2017 forecast and plans with Q4 results Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
LONDON, Jan 26 Advisers could pocket up to $100 million in fees from Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion acquisition of Swiss biotech firm Actelion, the largest takeover of a European healthcare business in more than a decade.
* Actelion shares rise more than 20 percent (Adds comment from Actelion CEO, moves dateline from Zurich)