UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 15 Stern Groep NV :
* Reports Q3 net revenue of 258.5 million euros ($277.2 million), up 1.2 percent
* Q3 profit after taxes is 2.1 million euros versus 2.0 million euros a year ago
* Q3 operating result is 3.7 million euros versus 3.8 million euros a year ago
* Result in Q4 will not be as high as the result of Q4 2015
* FY result expected to be more or less equal as result in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9325 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources