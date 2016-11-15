Nov 15 Stern Groep NV :

* Reports Q3 net revenue of 258.5 million euros ($277.2 million), up 1.2 percent

* Q3 profit after taxes is 2.1 million euros versus 2.0 million euros a year ago

* Q3 operating result is 3.7 million euros versus 3.8 million euros a year ago

* Result in Q4 will not be as high as the result of Q4 2015

* FY result expected to be more or less equal as result in 2015