Nov 15 Great-west Lifeco Inc
* Great-West Lifeco announces expense reductions at Putnam
Investments
* Great-West Lifeco Inc - Putnam Investments will be
undertaking us$65 mln in expense reductions, aligning its
resources
* Great-west Lifeco Inc -Says small number of investment
management professionals will be leaving company
* Great-West Lifeco - firm will be reducing its staff by
nearly eight percent (approximately 115 positions)
* Great-West Lifeco - Putnam will address cost across its
enterprise through reduction in staff, elimination of certain
non-core business programs
