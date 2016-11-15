Nov 16 Graincorp Ltd

* FY net profit for period attributable to owners of graincorp down 3.7% to A$30.9 mln

* FY revenue from ordinary activities up 1.8 percent to A$4.16 billion

* Has declared a final dividend of 3.5 cents per share

* expect to face continued challenges such as low global grain prices and a global oversupply of grain

