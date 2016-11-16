Nov 16 Bouygues deputy CEO Philippe Marien tells a conference call.

* U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's plans to boost spending in infrastructure is "excellent news" for its Colas unit.

* Eyes growth prospects in infrastructure in North America with Trump in the U.S., Trudeau in Canada.

* Says North America makes around 21 pct of group's construction business.

* Bouygues Telecom performing "in line with our strategy and delivering in line with what we have promised" in a French telecom market "clearly " comprising four operators. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)