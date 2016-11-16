BRIEF-Medtronic to cover leadless cardiac pacemakers for use in the U.S.
* Medtronic announces medicare coverage decision for the first and only leadless pacemaker available for use in the U.S.
Nov 16 Vigmed Holding AB :
* Reported on Tuesday Q3 sales of 0.6 million Swedish crowns ($65,000) versus 1.0 million crowns year ago
* Q3 operating loss 6.3 million crowns versus loss 9.0 million crowns year ago
* Says did not win as many assignments as expected and consequently did not manage to reach its sales target for Q3
* Biogen CEO says enrolling of patients for phase III aducanumab Alzheimer's trial ahead of company expectations
* Verily Life Sciences announces $800 million investment by Temasek