Nov 16 Vigmed Holding AB :

* Reported on Tuesday Q3 sales of 0.6 million Swedish crowns ($65,000) versus 1.0 million crowns year ago

* Q3 operating loss 6.3 million crowns versus loss 9.0 million crowns year ago

* Says did not win as many assignments as expected and consequently did not manage to reach its sales target for Q3

Source text: bit.ly/2gfIXKM

Further company coverage:

($1 = 9.1640 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)