BRIEF-Artis REIT announces redemption of Series G convertible debentures effective Feb. 28
* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust announces redemption of Series G convertible debentures effective February 28, 2017
Nov 16 Bank BPH SA :
* Said on Tuesday that Moody's has assigned to the company first time Ba2/Not Prime long- and short-term issuer ratings
* The rating agency has also withdrawn BPH's Ba2/Not Prime deposits ratings
* The outlook on BPH's long-term issuer ratings is stable while the previous outlook on the bank's deposit ratings was negative
* The change in Moody's ratings is the consequence of the sale and spin-off of Bank BPH's core business to Alior Bank SA (not rated by Moody's), following which BPH was put into wind-down by its owner, General Electric Company (GE; A1, stable)
* Moody's also announced the reduction of credit risk assessment to level b2 from ba3 reflecting the much reduced balance-sheet and low profitability of its operations, which are fully wholesale funded, elevating the downside risks to BPH's standalone profile during the prolonged wind-down period
* Its ba2 adjusted BCA, which now incorporates very high assumptions from affiliate support of the bank's owner GE, has been affirmed Source text: bit.ly/2gfsAin
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust announces redemption of Series G convertible debentures effective February 28, 2017
* Said on Wednesday begun final negotiations to acquire a steel company
BRUSSELS, Jan 26 Greece outperformed its fiscal targets last year and is likely to meet fiscal goals this year, putting it on track to meet its primary surplus target in 2018, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said.