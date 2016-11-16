Nov 16 Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG :

* Says the search is underway for a new CEO, who will take over the operational management of Züblin

* Until then Bakaleynik remains as CEO in office.

* As also announced, CFO/COO Thomas Wapp will leave the company.

* Roland Friederich will step in as CFO and member of Group Management effective Dec. 1, 2016. This internal solution ascertains a seamless transition

